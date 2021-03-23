DILG to PNP: Strictly enforce requirement on wearing of face shields

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered the Philippine National Police to ensure the public complies with the requirement of wearing face shields.

The DILG issued the directive in a statement on Tuesday, March 23, following results of a study that showed only 32% compliance.

Interior spokesperson Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said compliance with the use of face masks is at 91%.

According to Malaya, “the combined population effectiveness of both the face masks and face shields is only at 26% instead of 80% if use was more prevalent.”

“Therefore, we have to increase the use of face shields to get the maximum protection at this time of the surge,” he said.

The Department of Health has attributed the surge in COVID-19 cases to increased mobility and the failure to follow minimum health protocols, exacerbated by the presence of virus variants.

The Palace has announced additional restrictions over Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and, Bulacan for two weeks in an attempt to curb the spread.