DILG to M. Manila mayors, barangay officials, PNP: Keep children away from crowded places

(Eagle News)–The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Tuesday, March 10, ordered the Philippine National Police, Metro Manila mayors and barangay officials to keep children away from public places.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año issued the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the suspension of classes at all levels in Metro Manila following the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“The President has directed all local officials in NCR from mayor down to punong barangays as well as all the units of the Philippine National Police to ensure that no children are seen loitering around and, if they are seen, they are to be immediately sent home to do their homework,” Año said.

According to Año, “police officers and the barangay officials will serve as truant officers to ensure that kids stay at home.”

He said he has also “directed all our Metro Manila mayors to personally direct their respective chiefs of police to implement the presidential directive.”

Año said students’ parents should discipline and supervise their children’s activities.

He said the Department of Education has said it will give students’ homework so they will still be productive despite class cancellations.

He said gatherings should also be banned in the meantime.

“We have no choice but to undertake these measures because public health demands it. Together with sustained hygiene, suspensions of classes and mass gatherings will enable us to defeat this virus faster,” Año said.

The Philippines has confirmed 24 COVID-19 cases so far.