DILG to LGUs: Stop setting window hours for access to markets, pharmacies; schedule each community’s access instead

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered local government units to stop setting “a “narrow or limited period” within which residents are given access to markets and pharmacies.

In a memorandum dated April 18, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the “imposition of such restrictions further creates congestion of people who flock to these establishments at the same time, and poses risks on the implementation of social distancing.”

According to Año, the “scheduling and/or clustering of communities and/or barangays who may be allowed to go out instead is highly encouraged.”

“Further, LGUs are strongly enjoined to implement innovative measures to bring the market/goods closer to the people, subsequently limiting their movement and ensuring social distancing,” Año said.

Año said partnerships with local producers, manufacturers are distributors for the following or similar arrangements were encouraged:

Online marketing and delivery of goods through the use of various online platforms

community markets in subdivisions to be implemented in coordination with home owners’ association

market on wheels or mobile palengke

“For guidance and strict compliance,” Año said.