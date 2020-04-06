DILG to LGUs: Pass ordinances requiring the use of face masks, improvised ones in public

(Eagle News)–The Department of the Interior and Local Government has urged local government units to pass ordinances requiring the use of face masks in public.

“We must be vigilant. Hindi biro ang coronavirus na ito kaya hinihikayat ko ang mga LGU na tiyakin na ang kanilang mga kababayan ay laging nakasuot ng face mask kapag sila ay lalabas sa pamamagitan ng pagsasabatas ng ordinansa ukol dito. This is our small way of ensuring that the virus will not spread,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said.

Año said if no mask was available, do it yourself and improvised masks were acceptable.

“Kung maipapasa ng mga LGU ang ordinansa ng mandatory wearing of face mask, dagdag na naman ito sa mga umiiral na hakbang ng pamahalaan sa pagpigil sa pagkalat ng coronavirus sa ating mga pamayanan and right now, we cannot be limiting ourselves to minimal preventive measures,” he said.

Earlier, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the government was requiring the use of face masks or improvised ones in public places.

Initially, the Department of Health said only those sick should wear masks.