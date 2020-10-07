DILG to LGUs: Pass ordinances banning videoke sessions, other noisy activities

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government urged local government units to pass ordinances banning videoke sessions and other activities that can distract students as they attend online classes.

In a statement, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año also called on vehicle owners to refrain from blowing the horns of their vehicles during school hours.

Año said students were still adjusting to blended learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bilang mga disiplinado at responsableng mga magulang at mamamayan, tulungan natin ang ating mga estudyante na mabigyan ng tahimik at payapa na kapaligiran para sila ay makapag-aral ng mabuti sa kani-kanilang mga tahanan,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said.

He also said because of blended learning, the “security, safety, and other measures that the PNP used to implement for the schools should be expanded to include the entire barangay.”

According to Año, this was “part of the expanded learning space amid the continued threat of COVID-19.”

Classes in the country started on Oct. 7.