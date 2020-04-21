Featured News, National

DILG to LGUs: Focus on contact tracing

on
The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) ordered local government units to focus and intensify their contact tracing efforts, following the government’s adoption of an LGU-led, people-centered response to COVID-19. (Courtesy: DILG)

(Eagle News) – Local government units were directed by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to focus and intensify contact tracing efforts, in view of the LGU-led strategy adopted by the government to combat COVID-19.

In a statement, DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año said that the main focus of the local-level contact tracing is to detect, isolate, treat, and reintegrate COVID-19 positive patients, “in accordance with the National Strategy to Defeat Covid-19 of the IATF and NTF Covid-19.”

LGUs were advised to increase their Contact Tracing Teams (CTT), which are also tasked with monitoring the status of suspected and probable COVID-19 cases as well as their family members with known contact to a confirmed case.

“These teams will also report daily updates to the Covid-19 Provincial and Regional Task Forces”, the statement said.

Año also enjoined LGUs to train additional personnel to conduct swabbing and specimen collection procedures.

– Guidelines for management of patients –

“After proper identification and isolation, LGUs must have proper specimen collection system and means to transport specimens to laboratories,” Año said.

Patients who tested positive for COVID-19 will be confined to an LGU-established isolation facility, and be medically managed in accordance with DOH guidelines.

“Severe and critical cases as well as mild but high risk cases are required to be in Level 2 and 3 Hospitals. Confirmed cases with mild symptoms and asymptomatic are to be isolated in Level 1 hospitals or Ligtas Covid-19/Isolation Center or the LGU-managed Temporary Treatment Facility”, the DILG statement said.

Resolution No. 25 issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) adopted a “national government-enabled, local government unit-led and people centered response” to COVID-19.

Under the resolution LGUs were enjoined to pursue regional cooperation in leading the fight against the disease.

Eagle News Service

Related Posts