DILG to LGUs: Focus on contact tracing

(Eagle News) – Local government units were directed by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to focus and intensify contact tracing efforts, in view of the LGU-led strategy adopted by the government to combat COVID-19.

In a statement, DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año said that the main focus of the local-level contact tracing is to detect, isolate, treat, and reintegrate COVID-19 positive patients, “in accordance with the National Strategy to Defeat Covid-19 of the IATF and NTF Covid-19.”

LGUs were advised to increase their Contact Tracing Teams (CTT), which are also tasked with monitoring the status of suspected and probable COVID-19 cases as well as their family members with known contact to a confirmed case.

“These teams will also report daily updates to the Covid-19 Provincial and Regional Task Forces”, the statement said.

Año also enjoined LGUs to train additional personnel to conduct swabbing and specimen collection procedures.

– Guidelines for management of patients –

“After proper identification and isolation, LGUs must have proper specimen collection system and means to transport specimens to laboratories,” Año said.

Patients who tested positive for COVID-19 will be confined to an LGU-established isolation facility, and be medically managed in accordance with DOH guidelines.

“Severe and critical cases as well as mild but high risk cases are required to be in Level 2 and 3 Hospitals. Confirmed cases with mild symptoms and asymptomatic are to be isolated in Level 1 hospitals or Ligtas Covid-19/Isolation Center or the LGU-managed Temporary Treatment Facility”, the DILG statement said.

Resolution No. 25 issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) adopted a “national government-enabled, local government unit-led and people centered response” to COVID-19.

Under the resolution LGUs were enjoined to pursue regional cooperation in leading the fight against the disease.

Eagle News Service