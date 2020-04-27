DILG to LGUs: Fast-track distribution of cash aid to SAP beneficiaries

(Eagle News)–The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Monday, April 27, directed local government units to fast-track the distribution of the cash aid to qualified beneficiaries of the social amelioration program.

In a statement, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said LGUs only have until April 30 to complete the distribution, noting that the Department of Social Welfare and Development has already released the cash for the program.

“May kasabihan tayo na ‘aanhin pa ang damo kung patay na ang kabayo.’ Kaya’t ang bilin natin sa lahat ng LGUs ay bilisan ang pagbibigay natin sa kanila ng ayudang nanggaling sa pamahalaan,” he said.

He said the government was now preparing for the second wave of the SAP financial assistance.

He said this would be given to people in the areas under an extended enhanced community quarantine and to those who were “left out” during the first wave.

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, for his part, urged Filipinos to use the money wisely.

“Hindi mangingimi ang gobyerno na alisin sa listahan, bawian ng ayuda, o parusahan ang sinumang nagsusugal at nag-iinom ng alak sa panahon ng krisis na ito,” Malaya said.