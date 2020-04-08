DILG to LGUs: Establish COVID-19 isolation facilities

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Wednesday, April 8, ordered local government units to establish their own isolation facilities, as the government prepares to conduct more coronavirus disease 2019 tests.

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the order was made by Interior Secretary Eduardo Año himself, noting that the isolation facilities could help decongest hospitals.

Malaya said the isolation facility could be charged against the P30.824-billion Bayanihan grant to cities and municipalities which was announced by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The amount was to help fund the local government units’ COVID-19 response, and is apart from the P275-billion approved by Congress for use in the fight against the disease by the national government.

“For example, meron po silang hotel na gagawing isolation facility at meron pong babayaran to make that happen that can also be charged under this Bayanihan Grant,” Malaya said.

Earlier, Secretary Carlito Galvez, chief implementor of the national action plan against COVID-19, said testing of all suspected COVID-19 cases is expected to start after the enhanced community quarantine, or on April 14.

The ECQ, however, has been extended to April 30.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 3000 COVID-19 cases.