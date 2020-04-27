DILG to LGUs: Distribute SAP by April 30

(Eagle News) – The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) gave local government units until April 30, to completely distribute the emergency subsidy under the government’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

“Ibinaba na po ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) ang pondo para sa SAP emergency subsidy sa mga LGUs kaya wala na pong dahilan para hindi iyan makarating sa ating mga kababayang kapos-palad ngayong panahon ng pandemya,” DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said in the statement.

(The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already released to LGUs the funds for the SAP emergency subsidy, so there is no reason for it not to reach the needy in this time of the pandemic.)

He said that he made the call after receiving reports that some low-income families had not yet received the financial assistance despite having filled up the forms.

Año reminded LGUs to abide by the terms of the MOA they signed with the DSWD, for which they are accountable.

“Magsisimula na tayo ng pamimigay ng second wave ng SAP sa Mayo (We will begin distribution of the second wave of the SAP in May). Let us ensure that all families left out who belong to the masterlist will also receive the emergency subsidy this time,” he added.

Under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, 18-million low-income families will be provided with P5,000 to P8,000 subsidy to provide for basic food, medicine, and toiletries, and help them make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

