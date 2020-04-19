DILG to governors: Use P6.197-billion Bayanihan grant with “dispatch, transparency, accountability”

(Eagle News)–The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Sunday, April 19, directed governors to use the P6.197 billion “Bayanihan Grant to Provinces” to help them address the COVID-19 crisis with “dispatch, transparency, and accountability.”

According to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, the grant to each of the country’s 81 provinces “is a one-time financial assistance to provinces.”

He said the BGP should “augment and not duplicate” the funds given for national government agencies such as the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

He added the BGP shall be used for the duration of the state of calamity.

“Funds which remain unutilized after the lifting of the State of Calamity shall be reverted to the National Treasury by the recipient cities and municipalities,” he said.