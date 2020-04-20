DILG to Anakpawis: “Breaking quarantine rules is breaking the law”

(Eagle News)–The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Monday, April 20, slammed Anakpawis after several of its members traveled to Norzagaray, Bulacan to deliver relief goods allegedly in violation of quarantine rules.

“Breaking the quarantine rules is breaking the law. Huwag po tayong pasaway. You are only allowed to go out of residence to buy food, medicines or for medical emergencies,” Interior spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in a statement.

Malaya said that the group displayed an unauthorized food pass on the windshield of their jeep, and “name-dropped” former Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao.

“Nag-name-drop pa sila ng ex-party-list congressman pero buti na lang nasabat sila sa isang checkpoint sa Bigte, Norzagaray, Bulacan,” Malaya said.

According to Malaya, “you give us no choice but to file charges against you.”

“Wala po tayong special treatment kahit may congressman kayo. Ang lahat ng pasaway, kakasuhan,” he said.

On Sunday, six from Anakpawis were arrested for allegedly violating the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

Casilao, who had gone to the area to help the six, was also held.

The Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives condemned what it said was the “harassment and illegal detention” of the volunteers.

“It seems that this is the intensification of the Martial law-like lockdown as contained in an Armed Forces of the Philippines memo,” the bloc said.