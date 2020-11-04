DILG: Three names on shortlist submitted to President Duterte for next PNP chief

(Eagle News)–Three senior police officials are on the shortlist of candidates for the next Philippine National Police chief submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, however, did not identify who the three police officials were.

He said the names were submitted through a Napolcom resolution, which means the submission of the three was a decision of the body.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan is slated to retire on Nov. 10.

President Duterte, however, may extend his term.

This was what the President did with then-PNP Chief Ronald dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa was supposed to retire in January 2018 but the President extended his term for three months, until April 24.

In February, the President said he would extend Dela Rosa’s term for “a bit” more.

“There are scalawags in every organization. That is why the PNP (chief), who’s supposed to retire on the 24th of April, and because he enjoys my trust and confidence, I will extend his term a little bit longer for the reforms to get in order,” the President had said.