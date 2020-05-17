DILG says malls can be closed if physical distancing not implemented

(Eagle News)–The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Sunday, May 17, warned malls would be closed if physical distancing measures were not implemented.

In a statement, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the Philippine National Police could also charge the mall owners with violation of the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act if the malls are unable to meet the minimum standards.

“All Chiefs of Police and PCP Commanders should make rounds of all malls prior to opening and during operating hours,” he said.

He added all PNP checkpoints would remain in all areas under community quarantine, whether enhanced, modified enhanced or general or modified general.

He said “the general rule continues to be ‘stay at home’ unless accessing essential services or going to work in permitted industries.”

“Those found to be unauthorized will be fined, issued citation tickets, or detained if they refuse to go home,” he said, noting that the PNP would continue to be strict in its implementation.

He added said that mobile checkpoints would be set up in strategic places to ensure compliance with community quarantine regulations.