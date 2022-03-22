DILG says it issued show-cause orders to 48 LGUs for slow “Odette” cash aid distribution

(Eagle News) — Forty-eight local government units have been issued show-cause orders for their slow distribution of cash aid to survivors of Typhoon “Odette,” the Department of the Interior and Local Government said on Tuesday, March 22.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año did not specify the LGUs but said 16 come from Eastern Visayas, 16 from Western Visayas, 13 from Central Visayas, and three from Mimaropa.

He said so far, 85.52 percent of the P4,854,356,000 cash aid funds have been distributed to 4,010,092 beneficiaries.

The percentage translates to P4,151,590,324 distributed.

“Odette” hit the country in December last year.

The typhoon barreled through parts of Mindanao and Visayas, resulting in several fatalities and at least P13 billion worth of damage to agriculture.