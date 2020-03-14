DILG says curfew implementation in M. Manila depends on LGU ordinances

(Eagle News)–The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Saturday, March 14, said the imposition of a curfew in Metro Manila would depend on the issuance of ordinances to the effect in each local government unit.

“The legal basis for the curfew are the ordinances and the mayors agreed to issue these on Monday. So Monday ito,” Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said.

Earlier, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Metro Manila mayors have agreed to impose an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew starting March 15.

MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia said there would be no arrests but those violating the curfew would be told to go home.

The community quarantine on Metro Manila starts on Sunday, March 15.