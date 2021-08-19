DILG: P4.5 billion worth of ‘ayuda’ distributed so far in Metro Manila

(Eagle News) — Over P4 billion worth of cash assistance was distributed to eligible beneficiaries affected by the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said.

According to the DILG, the P4.5 billion given out was of the total P11.2 billion released by the national government to the cities and lone municipality in the National Capital Region.

That represents 40.57 percent of the total ayuda allocated for the NCR.

“Nasa 4,566,655 low-income individuals na po ang nakinabang sa ating ayuda at tuloy-tuloy pa rin po ang ating pagbibigay ng ayuda ng ating mga LGUs,” DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año said.

Local government units in Metro Manila have 15 days from the start to complete the distribution of ayuda to their constituents, the DILG said.

That means they have until August 25 to complete the distribution.

“We congratulate the NCR LGUs for an orderly and systematic distribution of Ayuda. We are doing distribution everyday. We have not received any report of any untoward incident and our PNP is there to ensure that all minimum health standards are met,” he said.

Metro Manila is under an ECQ until Aug. 20.

