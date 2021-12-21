DILG: Over 4,000 PNP, BFP personnel deployed to Visayas, Mindanao for disaster response operations

(Eagle News) — Over 4,000 members of the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection have been deployed in disaster operations in Visayas and Mindanao, which have been badly hit by Typhoon “Odette.”

In a statement, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the 2,431 PNP officers and the 2,125 firefighters have been “working round the clock” even before “Odette” left the country over the weekend.

Of the firefighters, he said 499 firefighters were involved in hazard response efforts.

Meanwhile, at least 1,626 BFP personnel were deployed for search, rescue and retrieval (SRR) operations.

Año said the PNP and BFP personnel were deployed as early as when the storm signals were raised in Central Visayas and nearby regions.

“Hanggang ngayon po ay kasalukuyan pa din silang nasa ground para tumulong sa search and rescue operations,” he added.

He said, however, that at least 8,562 PNP personnel and 10631 fire fighters were on standby.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has said “Odette” left over 100 people dead.

The PNP has said its death toll was at over 200.