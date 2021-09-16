DILG: Over 11 million people in NCR benefited from ECQ ayuda

(Eagle News) — Over 11 million people in Metro Manila benefited from the government’s financial assistance distributed to vulnerable households following the imposition of COVID-19 lockdowns last month.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the government spent P11.226 billion, benefiting 11,226,946 individuals, as authorities rounded up the distribution of the cash aid.

The government had a budget of P11.256 billion for the cash aid distribution.

According to Año, the money left unclaimed will be returned to the government’s coffers.

Metro Manila was under an enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20.

It is now under a COVID-19 alert level 4, the second-highest alert level under the alert level system the government has begun implementing in the region on Sept. 16.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has said 92% of localities in the country were still at “high risk” for COVID-19.

President Rodrigo Duterte said even children were now being affected.