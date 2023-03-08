DILG orders replacement of all Negros Oriental police personnel following Degamo killing

(Eagle News) — Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has ordered the replacement of all Negros Oriental police personnel following the killing of Gov. Roel Degamo in broad daylight.

Abalos made the announcement in a Facebook post, days after the March 4 attack that saw nine others killed and 13 injured.

So far, charges have been filed against four suspects authorities identified as Joric Garido Labrador, Joven Calibjo Javier, Benjie Rodriguez, Osmundo Rojas Rivero.

Twelve John Does were also charged.

The police have said at least five remain at large.

According to Abalos, based on an update by General Rhodel Sermonia, he has completed the turnover of the Bayawan City police chief and the changing of all police personnel.

Degamo was distributing aid to his constitutents right outside his house in Pamplona when several gunmen shot at the area.

Witnesses told the police the gunmen wore “pixelized” uniforms.