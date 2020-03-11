DILG orders postponement of barangay assemblies

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Wednesday, March 11, ordered the postponement of barangay assemblies scheduled for this month amid the novel coronavirus threat.

“While the holding of the barangay assembly day is important, we need to think of the greater good and ensure the general welfare of our people,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said.

The barangay assembly, Año said, is a biannual meeting held on any Saturday and Sunday of March and October.

He said this was mandated by Section 397 of the Local Government Code of 1991.

In the statement, Año reiterated his order for all local government units in Metro Manila to activate their COVID-19 task forces.

Earlier, Año directed the police, barangay officials and Metro Manila mayors to ensure that children will not be in crowded places.

The Philippines has recorded 33 COVID-19 cases so far.