DILG orders cops deployed amid long lines at remittance centers for second tranche of gov’t financial assistance

(Eagle News)–The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered the deployment of policemen to remittance centers as the distribution of the second tranche of financial assistance from the Social Amelioration Program wraps up.

Interior spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said Interior Secretary Eduardo Año gave the order to Joint Task Force COVID Shield chief Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar amid reports from field offices there were long lines in some remittance centers.

“We advise them to practice social distancing at all times to protect themselves and their families,” Malaya said.

According to Malaya, barangays were also urged to assign barangay tanods to “remind the public of the minimum health standards together with the PNP.”

Malaya urged the public to also take advantage of cashless transactions instead.

“Kung puwedeng hindi na nila i-encash at dumiretso na sila sa mga grocery o botika na tumatanggap ng cashless transaction mas mabuti, mas walang contact. Mas protektado tayo sa virus,” Malaya said.

The distribution of the second tranche from SAP in Metro Manila is expected to be completed by Aug. 15.