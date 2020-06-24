DILG: Olongapo mayor charged for “repeatedly” violating IATF rules, national policies

(Eagle News)–The Department of the Interior and Local Government has filed charges against Olongapo Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. for allegedly “repeatedly” violating Inter-Agency Task Force rules issued to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and other national policies.

In a statement, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the charges for gross neglect of duty; grave misconduct; for violations of Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan law, Republic Act. No. 11332; and for open disobedience under the Revised Penal Code were filed against the mayor before the Ombudsman upon the instruction of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

According to Malaya, Paulino repeatedly made the violations when he organized a mass gathering for the distribution of cash aid under the Social Amelioration Program, and allowed motorcycle backriding.

For the first offense, Malaya said Paulino was “admonished and warned” by the DILG.

“Notwithstanding that earlier admonition, Paulino again violated IATF regulations when he issued (Executive Order) No. 54 series of 2020 on May 21, allowing the ‘backriding’ or ‘angkas’ in his (local government unit)” through special passes issued by the Mayor’s Office, Malaya said.

According to Malaya, although Paulino issued Executive Order No. 54-A when his attention was called by the DILG, the mayor “merely suspended” the implementation of the backriding policy with the new EO until such time that “it is consonant with the guidelines and regulations of the IATF-MEID, (Department of Transportation),(Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board), DILG or any other pertinent government agency.”

Malaya said that the issuance of EO-54A “does not extinguish the mayor’s liability” for issuing EO No. 54, which he said clearly contravenes national policies stipulated in DILG MC No. 2020-062, which directs LGUs to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the national government to address the state of calamity; DILG MC. No 2020-083 which explicitly bans motorcycle backriding; and Proclamation No. 922 and 929, which directs LGUs and government agencies to render the necessary assistance to curtail the COVID-19 threat.

“In fact, in saying that it merely suspended EO 54 ‘until such time’ that it is consonant with national rules proves that he did not completely abandon the previous EO,” Malaya said.

“We are dismayed because as the local chief executive of Olongapo, he should be the first to follow the guidelines issued by the national government,” Malaya added.

The mayor has not yet issued a statement.