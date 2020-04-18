DILG now in charge of gov’t contact tracing efforts: IATF

(Eagle News)–The Department of the Interior and Local Government will now take the lead in the government’s contact tracing efforts as the country continues in its fight against the coronavirus disease 2019.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles made the announcement in a press briefing on Saturday, April 18.

According to Nograles, the decision was made by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases in a meeting on Friday.

“Ang DILG ay inatasan na pumasok sa isang data-sharing agreement kasama ang (Department of Health) alinsunod sa Data Privacy Act,” Nograles said.

Earlier, the IATF said COVID-positive patients were now required to disclose their personal information to the DOH.

In the press briefing, Nograles cited IATF Resolution No. 25, series of 2020, which amended IATF Resolution No. 22.

Resolution No. 22 specified the Office of the Civil Defense as the lead agency in contact tracing efforts.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 6000 COVID-19 cases, with recoveries widening their lead over deaths.