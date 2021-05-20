DILG: No more LGU announcements on COVID-19 vaccine brand; individuals to be informed of brand on-site instead

(Eagle News) — Local government units are no longer allowed to make announcements in advance of the COVID-19 vaccine brand to be used for inoculation.

According to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, people who intend to be inoculated will instead be informed of the vaccine brand on-site.

“..He will have to give his informed consent but if he refuses, he will have to go back to the back of the line,” Año said.

Año said the move was “in order to overcome brand preference,” noting that the “best vaccine is the one that is available.”

Reports said there have been long lines of people waiting to be inoculated for the Pfizer vaccine in Paranaque and Manila in recent days.

He said all vaccine brands were “similarly situated,” noting that “all FDA-approved vaccines are just (for) Emergency Use Authorization.”

“Our health experts have repeatedly said that there is none that is more effective than the other. All of them prevent hospitalization or critical illness from Covid. That is what is important,” he added.