DILG: No more extension of May 10 deadline for completion of SAP distribution

(Eagle News)-The May 10 deadline for the distribution of assistance under the Social Amelioration Program will no longer be extended, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said on Saturday, May 9.

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in a radio interview this was according to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año himself, who had already made a second extension of the deadline from May 7 to 10.

The original deadline was April 30 based on a memorandum of agreement signed by the DILG and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

So far, he said the nationwide distribution was at 85.49%, with Caraga Region reporting it had a 100% distribution.

Bicol Region reported a distribution of 99.79% and Cordillera Administrative Region a 93.92%.

SAP distribution in Metro Manila is at 75.62%, Malaya said.

Malaya hailed Parañaque and Mandaluyong as the cities in Metro Manila with the highest SAP distribution completion rate.

Parañaque reported a 91.28% distribution, and Mandaluyong 89.48%.

“Makakatanggap na po sila ng show cause orders mula sa amin, dahil pangalawang extension na po ito,” Malaya said when asked what would happen if the distribution was not completed by cities and municipalities by the deadline.