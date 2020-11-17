DILG nears target of 50,000 more contact tracers as it eyes additional hires this week

According to Año, the National Capital Region, as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, got the most number of contact tracers with 7,362.

Metro Manila was followed by Region III with its 5,026 contact tracers; and by Region VII with 4,241.

Calabarzon got 3,679; Region VI, 3,306; Region IX 3,267; Region XI 3,041; Region V 2,736; CARAGA 2,544; and Region X 2,000.

MIMAROPA got 1,529 new contact tracers, Region XII 1,501, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao 1,480; Region I 1,445; Region VIII 1395; Region II 1,215; and CAR 571.

He said the 46,338 hired contact tracers were apart from the 97,400 contact tracers previously hired.

“The low number of cases we are experiencing now is partly a result of our ramped up contact tracing capacity which immediately cuts the community transmission once a COVID patient is identified,” Año said.

“Our battle against COVID-19 is likely to be a long haul until our medical experts find a vaccine and a cure. With the help of the 46,338 contact tracers who are now embedded in the localities, the task of fighting and containing the virus will be much easier and will be carried out more efficiently,” he added.

The DILG said contact tracers earn a minimum of P18,784 per month, and serve on a contract of service status.