DILG: List of recommendations for next PNP chief submitted to President Duterte

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government has submitted its list of recommendations of possible replacements of Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar, who is retiring next month.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the list of five names was submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is expected to make his pick before Eleazar’s mandatory retirement.

Año, however, did not say who the five people on the list were.

Eleazar took the helm of the 2000-strong police force in May following Police General Debold Sinas’ retirement.

He is the sixth PNP chief under President Duterte’s administration.