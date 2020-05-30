DILG: LGUs should take lead role in protecting people in GCQ areas

(Eagle News)–Local government units should take the lead role in protecting their residents as some areas transition into a general community quarantine.

In a statement, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said LGU officials should implement minimum health standards strictly in their communities.

These include the use of face masks in public places, curfew implementation, the maintenance of physical distancing in markets and other public places, and one-passenger rule in tricycles, among others.

He said local officials should prepare to deploy more police personnel, barangay tanods and other force multipliers.

“Dapat paigtingin ng mga opisyal sa ating mga lokal na pamahalaan mula sa probinsya hanggang sa mga barangay ang kanilang mga ginagawa para masigurong ligtas ang lahat mula sa pagkalat ng sakit dahil nakasalalay sa inyo na mabawasan ang mga kaso ng COVID-19 sa inyong komunidad,” he said, noting that localized lockdowns should also be imposed if needed.

He said “LGUs must also consider new ways of doing business such as, on-line applications of all types of permits, on-line payment systems, use of tele-medicine platforms for their constituents, use of courier services to accept and deliver documents, as well as other innovations.”

According to Año, the public should cooperate and report any failure on the part of local chief executives to protect the health of their constituents.

“The National Government will provide all your needs but you will have to give more energy and dedication in these times when we make our people survive and emerge resilient from this crisis,” Año said.