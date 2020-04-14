DILG issues show-cause orders vs 4 barangay officials for allegedly violating ECQ guidelines

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government has issued show-cause orders against barangay officials for allegedly violating enhanced community quarantine guidelines.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 14, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the DILG has asked Barangay Libis, Quezon City chairperson Leny Leticia Glivano; and Caloocan City, Barangay 129 chairman Brix John Reyes and councilmen Romualdo Reyes and John Cris Domingo to explain in 72 hours why they should not be sanctioned for organizing events amid the ECQ.

Glivano, the Quezon City government said, organized a parade on April 9, while the Reyeses and Domingo were found to be behind an illegal cockfight held in the Manila North Cemetery on April 11, Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan said.

“Inaasahan natin na ang mga barangay officials ang katuwang ng national government sa pagpapatupad ng enhanced community quarantine pero mayroong iba na sila pa ang pasimuno ng sabong sa kanilang lugar. Mananagot sila sa batas,” Año said.

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the incidents have been coordinated with the National Bureau of Investigation for possible filing of charges against the barangay officials.

The ECQ was imposed in a bid to contain the coronavirus disease 2019.

It is expected to last until April 30.