DILG issues show-cause orders vs 3 governors, 2 mayors for allegedly violating ECQ guidelines

(Eagle News)–The Department of the Interior and Local Government has issued show-cause orders against three governors and two mayors for allegedly violating the enhanced community quarantine guidelines.

In a statement, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the local government officials, whom he did not identify, were given 48 hours to explain why administrative charges should not be filed against them for their alleged negligence and dereliction of duty and supposed violation of the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act.

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, DILG spokesperson, said these violations include a “violation of the prohibition against mass gatherings, failure to strictly implement social distancing measures, prohibiting the movement of all types of cargo through the borders of his LGU, refusing entry to OFWs that were issued health certifications by the DOH, prohibiting the operations of industries vital to the food security of our country, and prohibiting the entry of essential personnel like health workers into his LGU, among others.”

Año said these officials could also face criminal charges before the National Bureau of Investigation.

“We consider LGUs as our partners from the very beginning but once we have exhausted all avenues for dialogue, we have no choice but to start filing cases. Hahabulin namin sila,” Año said.

Earlier, the DILG issued show-cause orders against the barangay chair of Libis, Quezon City and three Caloocan barangay officials, including a barangay chair.

The first was for allegedly holding a parade amid the ECQ, and the other three for supposedly being behind an illegal cockfight in the Manila North Cemetery.

The ECQ is expected to end on April 30.