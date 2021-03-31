DILG issues show-cause orders vs 13 local officials for jumping COVID-19 vaccine line

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government has issued show-cause orders against 13 local executives for jumping the COVID-19 vaccination line.

Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III said in an interview that of the 13, 11 were mayors, one a governor, and another a councilor.

Densing said the number may increase as the DILG was still verifying reports of other officials jumping the queue.

Earlier, Densing called out actor Mark Anthony Fernandez and the Paranaque city government for getting inoculated ahead of those on the priority list.

Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez had said Fernandez was qualified to get the shot as the city had completed vaccination of all its health workers.

He added Fernandez had comorbidities such as hypertension and depression, making him eligible for the vaccination.

But according to Densing, “madaling gumawa ng excuse.”

“Bakit sila inuuna? Ang pwedeng gawing substitution yung driver, yung nasa palengke, yung frontline worker, yung essential worker. Bakit nila inuna yung isang artista na walang sakit sa katawan?” Densing had said.

The DILG also earlier issued show-cause orders against five mayors for the same violation.