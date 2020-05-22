DILG issues guidelines for LGUs, gov’t agencies on management of returning overseas Filipinos, locally stranded individuals

(Eagle News) – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has released guidelines to be observed by local government units and government agencies in the management of returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and locally stranded individuals (LSIs) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Memorandum Circular No. 2020-087, issued by the DILG on Thursday, May 21, “sought to provide a systematic and coordinated approach in facilitating the return of ROFs and LSIs.”

“All receiving LGUs shall not deny the entry of LSIs with complete requirements, provided that prior coordination was made through the NTF and/or Regional Task Forces”, the memorandum said.

However, LGUs may subject LSIs to local health protocols and procedures, such as 14-day quarantine and rapid anti-body testing.

LGUs are also allowed to provide transfer services to LSIs from ports, airports, and transport terminals, going to their respective places of residence.

Under the guidelines, city and municipal mayors were tasked to facilitate the issuance of necessary documents for LSIs in their jurisdictions, including medical clearance and notice of availability to travel.

They shall ensure that all LSIs have undergone 14-day quarantine prior to departure, and are not a contact, suspect, probable, or confirmed COVID-19 case, and may also “[p]rovide the necessary assistance, such as food, transportation support, to ROFs and LSIs.”

Barangay chairmen, meanwhile, are responsible for recording details of all LSIs in their barangay, and to allow all arriving ROFs and LSIs to return to their respective residences.

On the other hand, the PNP Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield (JTF CV SHIELD) shall issue the Travel Authority for inter-regional and intraregional movement of ROFs and LSIs, as well as movement between cities/municipalities of the same province.

– Documentary requirements –

The DILG guidelines also provided for requirements to be presented by ROFs and LSIs at quarantine check points:

For ROFs:

1. Travel authority issued by JTF CV SHIELD

2. Negative RT-PCR result and quarantine certification issued by the DOH-Bureau of Quarantine

For LSIs:

1. Medical clearance from the city/municipal health office, stating that the LSI:

– is neither a contact, suspect, or probable or confirmed COVID-19 case

– has completed 14-day quarantine

– if a confirmed COVID-19 case, was tested negative through RT-PCR twice.

2. Travel authority issued by JTF CV SHIELD

The guidelines shall take effect immediately, the memo circular stated.

Eagle News Service