DILG hails nine LGUs for good rehabilitation programs for drug users

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government has lauded nine local government units for their drug rehabilitation programs at the community level.

In a statement, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said these were the municipalities of Magallanes, Cavite; and Bacnotan, La Union; City of Lucena, Quezon; Municipality of Kalibo, Aklan; City of Ormoc, Leyte; Pasig City; Davao Oriental; Municipality of Claver, Surigao Del Norte; and Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

“Our push in the grassroots level to rehabilitate and eventually reintegrate drug users continues and these nine best Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation and Reintegration Program (CBDRP) practices of LGUs are proof of the government’s commitment towards this policy. Ito po ay tagumpay ng ating bayan laban sa iligal na droga,” Año said.

Año urged other LGUs to follow in the footsteps of the nine to allow drug users to reintegrate into society, noting the government’s seriousness in its campaign against illegal drugs.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang pagtatrabaho natin sa baba para i-rehabilitate ang mga kababayan nating naging biktima ng droga para eventually ay makapagbagong-buhay sila at maging produktibong kasapi ng lipunan,” he said.