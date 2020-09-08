DILG chief Año fully recovers from second bout with COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has “fully recovered” from COVID-19.

This is according to Interior Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya, who also thanked the public for their expressions of support.

According to Malaya, Año tested negative for the virus on Sept. 2.

He said the Interior secretary has also been told by doctors that he was “fit to work” and could “reassume duties as head of the agency.”

This is the second time Año has recovered from COVID-19.

In March he announced he tested positive for the virus.

On April 12, he fully recovered after testing negative in his swab test.

He again announced he was positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 16.