DILG chief Abalos says another suspect in Degamo slay has surrendered

(Eagle News) — Another suspect in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo has surrendered, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said.

Abalos said the suspect, whom he did not identify, is now under the custody of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

He said he would be turned over to the National Bureau of Investigation.

With the recent arrest, authorities are now only looking for four suspects who remain at large.

Authorities have said ten suspects overall figured in closed-circuit television camera footage of the scene of the crime.

Prior to the recent arrest, of the ten, three suspects identified as Joric Garido Labrador, Joven Calibjo Javier, and Benjie Rodriguez were already nabbed in a hot pursuit operation.

Another suspect identifed as Arnil Labradilla died in an encounter with authorities.

On March 5, another suspect identified as Osmundo Rojas Rivero was also nabbed.

Degamo and eight others were killed on March 4, while he was distributing aid outside his residence in Pamplona, Negros Oriental.