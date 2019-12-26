DILG: At least 9 dead due to “Ursula”

(Eagle News) — At least nine people died after “Ursula” pummeled the country in recent days, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said.

According to the DILG, of the nine, three were from Balasan, Iloilo; two from Batad, Iloilo; two from Pontevedra, Capiz; and one from Abuyog, Leyte.

“Ursula’s” strong winds and heavy rains brought destruction in parts of Visayas, Mindanao and Luzon.

In Ormoc, Leyte, videos showed fallen trees and damaged vehicles as a result of fallen debris.

In Oriental Mindoro, residents were also forced to stay at home as gusts of wind and heavy rains resulted in zero visibility on the roads.

As of Thursday morning, “Ursula” has slightly slowed down and is now over the West Philippine Sea.

Signal No. 2, however, remains hoisted over Calamian islands (Coron, Culion and Busuanga).

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is hoisted over Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, and the rest of extreme Northern Palawan (Linapacan, El Nido).

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Ursula” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday, Dec. 28.