DILG: 397 local gov’t officials facing raps over irregularities in cash aid distribution

(Eagle News)–Almost 400 local government officials are facing criminal charges over anomalies in the distribution of cash aid, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said.

According to the Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, the 397, which included barangay officials, was as of April 1 to June 16.

“Marami pang kasunod ito,” Año said.

Año said the DILG was also probing 663 individuals.

Of this figure, he said 267 were elected barangay and local government officials.

The rest, 396, are other government employees or “civilian accomplices of those elected local officials,” Año said.

“Kaya doon sa mga gumawa ng kalokohan noong unang pamimigay ng (Social Amelioration Program), sinasabi ko sa inyo na hindi kayo makakalusot,” he added.

The DILG has said the distribution of the second tranche of cash distribution under SAP will start on Wednesday, June 17.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte urged the Department of Social Welfare and Development to tap soldiers for the distribution instead.