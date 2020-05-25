DILG: 134 barangay officials now facing raps for irregularities in cash aid distribution

(Eagle News)–The number of barangay officials facing criminal charges for alleged irregularities in the distribution of cash aid under the Social Amelioration Program has reached 134.

In a statement, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the number represents a 320% increase from last week when 42 barangay officials were charged by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Año said the police would file nine more cases in the next few days, and that 318 complainants had gone to the CIDG and its regional field units to report the allegedly anomalous activities.

He said a case build-up on 86 other cases was also being expedited.

“Hindi ninyo matatakasan ang mga panlolokong ginawa ninyo sa pamimigay ng ayuda. Sinira ninyo ang tiwala ng gobyerno at ng inyong mga kabarangay kaya sa kalaunan, sa kulungan ang bagsak ninyo,” Año said.