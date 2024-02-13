DICT’s cybercrime unit coordinating with Japanese gov’t; aim is to identify person behind hoax bomb threats sent to PHL gov’t offices from Japan

(Eagle News)–The Department of Information and Communications Technology’s Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center is coordinating with the Japanese government to identify the sender of the hoax bomb threats received by several Philippine government offices.

This was after the CCIC found, based on its initial investigation, that the email that contained the bomb threats recently sent to at least six government agencies and local government units, including the Department of Education division office in Bataan, the local government of Iba in Zambales, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Quezon City, originated from Japan.

The CCIC said it had a locally registered domain name that also hit multiple government agencies in Seoul, South Korea.

“There is no cause for alarm as this sender and email (have) been tagged as a hoax,” the CICC said.

Nevertheless, it said that affected government offices were advised to practice their respective emergency evacuation procedures.