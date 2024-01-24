DICT unveils plan to double free Wi-Fi sites this year

(Eagle News) — The Department of Information and Communications Technology on Wednesday, Jan. 24, unveiled a plan to double the number of Wi-Fi sites in the country this year.

Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary David Almirol Jr. said this was to support the implementation of the government’s eLGU program.

According to Almirol, based on reports, before the end of 2023, there were 25000 free Wi-Fi sites.

“…Ang part ng effort din po ng DICT ay habang nag-i-implement ang DILG at DICT at ARTA [Anti-Red Tape Authority] ng eLGU kailangan samahan na rin ng connectivity,” he said.

For his part, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said so far, some LGUs were in the process of streamlining the processing of business licenses, occupancy permits, and other permits, after which they shall proceed to actual digitalization.

“Sa ngayon po, 60 percent na ang na-digital pero of course ibang isyu iyong ilan ba sa kanila ang may kaya nang tumanggap ng bayad, ng online application at makapagbayad – kakaunti pa lang po iyon ‘no depende sa lugar,” Abalos said.

He said in Metro Manila, though, “halos lahat wala tayong problema.”

“So, iyon po ang ginagawa namin ngayon ng DICT, ng ARTA – umiikot pa kami,” he added.