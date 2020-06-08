DICT to public: Report fake Facebook accounts

(Eagle News)–The Department of Information and Communications Technology has urged the public to report any fake or dummy accounts on Facebook.

The DICT made the statement following reports of the surge in fake accounts on the social media platform.

The department said it was working closely with the National Privacy Commission and has drawn the attention of Facebook Philippines to the matter.

“Facebook Philippines has assured the DICT that they are investigating the reports of suspicious activity on their platform and are taking actions on any account that they find to be in violation of their policies,” DICT said.

The agency said it has also instructed its cybersecurity bureau to actively coordinate with law enforcement agencies and provide the necessary technical assistance on information sharing and analysis.

“The DICT does not condone these acts and is strongly against these abuses on social media and other platforms,” the department said.