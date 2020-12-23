DFA warns public vs securing passport appointments through individuals in Facebook groups, others

Passport appointments can be secured directly from the DFA website, DFA says

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has warned the public against securing passport appointments through individuals in Facebook groups and other social media chat groups.

The DFA made the statement after receiving reports of applicants who booked their passport appointments with assistance from unknown individuals online and who ended up paying more than what the agency collects for passport issuance.

Some, the department said, received tampered application forms and/or incorrect instructions, such as an advice to pursue their appointment at a schedule or Consular Office different from the actual appointment schedule and site.

The DFA said passport appointments can be booked directly through https://passport.gov.ph.

Applicants were also advised to use their own email address and mobile number to “ensure that they receive the correct information on their appointment schedule and receive the application packet to be presented during the appointment.”

“While passport appointment slots may be limited due to the reduced number of persons allowed in consular premises following social distancing protocols, applicants with urgent travel requirements, such as OFWs, may email [email protected] for accommodation in DFA Aseana, or at the nearest Consular Office by sending an appointment request by email to the concerned office directly,” the DFA said.

The department said applicants who made an appointment with a third party, and are doubtful of the authenticity of their application, may call the appointment hotline at 8234 – 3488 to verify their appointments.

“Applications that were made through a third party will be accepted for processing only after the appointment and the identity of the applicant has been verified, and processing will only be done at the Consular Office where the appointment was made,” the DFA said.