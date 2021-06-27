DFA warns public vs passport application scams online

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs warned the public against passport application scams online, following reports of unwitting applicants showing up at the DFA with fake appointment documents they supposedly secured through social media in exchange for a fee.

In a statement, the DFA said only appointments secured from the official website, which is www.passport.gov.ph, will be honored, as it noted that it would open ten more temporary satellite offices to address the demand for passport appointment slots.

According to the department, the demand for passport services has become “pronounced” amid the ceasing of operations of DFA’s Consular Offices in the region, mostly located inside malls, in line with the declaration of an enhanced community quarantine and modified enhanced community quarantine in the NCR Plus area in March and April.

“While the DFA was able to offer over thirteen thousand passport appointment slots per day before the pandemic, only 6,100 slots per day are available now because of restrictions in venue capacity and strict implementation of health and safety protocols such as physical distancing,” the DFA said.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs Brigido J. Dulay said the temporary satellite offices would be opened “very soon,” and would create an additional 2,500 slots in Metro Manila initially and another 2,500 in other regions experiencing a high demand.

“The DFA continues to provide courtesy lane access to qualified applicants such as OFWs with urgent need to travel, pregnant, elderly and minor applicants, as well as persons with disability and solo parents while physical distancing and health protocols remain in place,” the department said.

It reiterated, however, that these appointments should still be secured through the DFA online passport appointment system.