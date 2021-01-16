DFA warns foreigners of “travel exemption” scams

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has cautioned foreigners against “travel exemption” scams as the Philippines added two more countries to its list of jurisdictions with travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the DFA said the department “does not collect any ‘travel exemption’ fee or charge whatsoever from foreign nationals permitted to enter the country in accordance with the protocols, directives, and exemptions laid down by the (Inter-Agency Task Force) and the Office of the President.”

The department added the travel documents and services offered by unscrupulous individuals and groups for supposed exemption from the travel restrictions on 34 countries are fraudulent.

“The public is therefore advised to be vigilant and wary of such illegal services or fake documents,” it said.

“The (DFA) is appealing to the public to report anyone involved in such fraudulent activity, including illegal passport facilitation to foreign nationals, to the DFA, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Philippine National Police (PNP),” it added.

On Friday, the number of countries subject to travel restrictions by the Philippine government rose to 34, with the addition of Hungary and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, the government also announced the effectivity of travel restrictions on the first 32 countries had been extended until January 31.

These are the 32 countries:

United Kingdom

Denmark

Ireland

Japan

Australia

Israel

Netherlands

China, including Hong Kong

Switzerland

France

Germany

Iceland

Italy

Lebanon

Singapore

Sweden

South Korea

South Africa

Canada

Spain

United States

Portugal

India

Finland

Norway

Jordan

Brazil

Austria

Pakistan

Jamaica

Luxembourg

Oman

The addition of Hungary and the UAE, and the extension of the effectivity of restrictions in the other countries came days after the Department of Health and the Philippine Genome Center confirmed the existence of the UK COVID-19 virus strain in the Philippines.

The DOH said the male patient–a Kamuning, Quezon City resident–had traveled briefly to Dubai, and tested positive for the strain upon arrival in the Philippines.