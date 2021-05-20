DFA urges Filipinos in Israel, West Bank, Gaza to exercise caution with alert levels now raised in those areas

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs urged Filipinos in Israel and the West Bank, and Gaza to take extra precautions with the alert levels over those areas now raised.

In a statement, the DFA said the 29,473 Filipinos in Israel and the West Bank, which are now under alert level 1 or a precautionary phase, should follow the advice of the host government and the nearest Philippine embassy.

Meanwhile, the 91 Filipinos in Gaza should avoid unnecessary travel and prepare for possible evacuation with Gaza now under an alert level 2 or in a restriction phase.

The department said Filipinos in those areas may contact the following embassies:

Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel: Facebook Page: Embassy of the Philippines in Israel ( https://bit.ly/33WIC6T Emergency hotline: +972 54 466 1188

Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Egypt: Facebook Page: Embassy of the Philippines in Egypt ( https://bit.ly/3u2CbJS ATN hotline: +20-122 7436472