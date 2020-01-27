DFA urges Filipinos abroad to take necessary precautions vs novel coronavirus

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised Filipinos abroad to take the necessary precautions against the novel coronavirus.

The DFA issued the statement as Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola prepared to convene an emergency meeting today, January 27, to discuss strategies to properly respond to the health emergency.

The DFA said based on a report from the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai, it was already in touch with around 150 Filipinos in Wuhan city, the epicenter of the disease.

“As the city is on lockdown, the Consulate has requested Filipino community leaders to provide them assistance, especially to tourists or on short-time visit,” the DFA said.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong, on the other hand, issued an advisory urging Filipinos in the territory to cooperate with the Hong Kong government, as the response level was raised to the highest “Emergency Response Level.”

Filipinos who will require assistance from the Consulate may be reached through its hotline at (+852) 9155 4023.

At least 80 people have been reported killed from the virus that causes pneumonia.

Cases have been reported in Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Macau, US, France, among others.