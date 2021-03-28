DFA to suspend operations in ASEANA office, other consular offices from March 29 to 31

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs will suspend operations in some of its offices following the announcement of an enhanced community quarantine in the Greater Manila Area.

In an advisory, the DFA said its office in ASEANA Business Park in Parañaque City and its consular offices in Metro Manila, Antipolo, Dasmarinas, San Pablo, and Malolos will be closed from March 29 to 31.

Below is the revised appointment schedule of individuals whose original appointment date falls on those temporary closure dates:

Original appointment date — Revised appointment date

March 29 — April 5 to 8

March 30 — April 12 to 16

March 31 — April 19 to 23

An email will be sent to confirm the new appointment schedule, the DFA said.

Passport applicants should print out the new email, the application form with the original appointment schedule indicated, the e-receipt and the supporting documents, and present them during the new appointment schedule.

Authentication applicants, on the other hand, should print out the new email with their new schedule and bring their documents for authentication on the new appointment date.

“Please be advised that the schedules may still be subject to sudden changes due to unforeseen circumstances or changes in the policies of local governments and mall partners which host these COs,” the department said, adding that it would update its advisory should there be any changes to the schedules.

Those who wish to make new appointments not indicated above may contact the DFA offices’ official hotlines and email addresses posted on the DFA website.