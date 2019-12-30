DFA to repatriate remains of 2 Filipinos who died in Singapore car crash

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has plans to repatriate the remains of the two Filipinos who died after a car lost control and crashed in Singapore on Friday afternoon.

The DFA said, through the Embassy, it is now in touch with authorities for the repatriation of the Filipinos who were killed after a vehicle crashed in Lucky Plaza.

The Philippine Embassy in Singapore said four others were hurt in the incident.

Of the four, two are still in critical condition, while the other two are in stable condition.

He said all victims are being assisted by the embassy.

“The DFA stands ready to provide all the assistance needed for the victims,” the DFA said.