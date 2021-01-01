DFA to overseas Filipinos with plans to travel to PHL: “Carefully reconsider” plans while travel restrictions are in place

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs urged overseas Filipinos with plans to travel to the Philippines to “carefully reconsider” these while travel restrictions are in place.

In urging them to look into postponing their travel until the restrictions are lifted on January 15, 2021, the DFA noted that there are limited quarantine facilities in place.

All those arriving in the country are required to undergo a quarantine in those facilities until the results of their swab tests come out.

All Filipinos coming from the United Kingdom and the 19 other countries where a more infectious COVID-19 strain was reported are required to undergo a strict 14-day quarantine at a Department of Health-approved quarantine facility, regardless of negative swab test results.

“As such, the DFA strongly advises all travelers to the country to carefully reconsider their travel plans, including postponing their trips until after the end of travel restrictions to avoid personal inconvenience and possible additional expenses as well as help prevent the new incidence of the new COVID-19 strain in the country,” the DFA added.

Non-Filipino nationals, on the other hand, regardless of “previous visa status, exemptions granted, or relation to Filipino citizens, will temporarily be restricted from entering the Philippines,” the DFA said.

For those deciding to push through with their travel, the DFA reminded them to “always check ahead of travel dates with their airlines before departure or before booking a ticket as information published could change at any time.”

The Philippines has so far confirmed 474,064 COVID-19 cases.