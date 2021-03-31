DFA to maintain reduced workforce “until further notice” amid “significant surge” in COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs will maintain a reduced workforce “until further notice.”

The DFA said in a statement on Wednesday, March 31, that this was after 88 of its personnel–mostly frontline personnel–tested positive for COVID-19 for the month of March, the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported by the department since the start of the pandemic.

The department said the “significant surge” in COVID-19 cases among its personnel was “consistent with the alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.”

“The department seeks the public’s understanding on the recent closures and delays in services they may have experienced due to the plight of its frontliners,” the DFA said.

